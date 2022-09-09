 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monsanto wins verdict in St. Louis County Roundup trial

CLAYTON — A jury ruled in favor of Monsanto last month in a trial over whether its pesticide product, Roundup, caused non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in three people. 

The trial lasted nearly a month in St. Louis County Circuit Court and marked the fifth consecutive time biotech giant Bayer, which bought Creve Coeur-based Monsanto in 2018, has prevailed against claims that Roundup causes cancer, according to the company. 

"We continue to stand behind the safety of Roundup and will confidently defend the safety of our product as well as our good faith actions in any future litigation," the company said in a statement. 

An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. 

