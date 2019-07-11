ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 8-month-old had to be revived with Narcan Wednesday after arriving at a hospital, and remains in critical condition, according to St. Louis County police.
St. Louis County detectives who were at Christian Northeast Hospital investigating another matter Wednesday night saw a car speed onto hospital grounds and its driver carry a baby boy into the emergency room, according to department spokesman, Sgt. Benjamin Granda.
Detectives have since determined that the child was exposed to a opioid at a home in the 12300 block of Rocket Drive in north St. Louis County.
Granda said no one has been arrested yet, but added: "Detectives have been in contact with those responsible for the care and custody of the child."
