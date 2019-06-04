CALVERTON PARK • An 11-month-old child died Sunday after being left inside a hot car in the 100 block of Anistasia Drive, police said.
The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District received a call about an infant who was not breathing at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and found the child unresponsive. First responders were unable to revive her, police said.
An investigation determined that the child had been locked inside the car for 15 or 16 hours, police said.
"Young children are much more susceptible to heat than adults are," Calverton Park Police spokesman Chris Robertson said.
Police have questioned two persons of interest and are working with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, officials said.