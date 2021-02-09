More icy cold weather expected; Stray Rescue says staffer found frozen dogs

There also was a thin glaze of ice in some areas from freezing drizzle Monday night.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said there had been no fatal crashes Tuesday, as of noon.

Several schools closed for the day Tuesday, while others pushed their start times back. Check school closures here.

Forecasters said Tuesday will be mainly a dry day across the region, with continued cloudy skies and a high of 21 degrees. However, another storm system is expected to move across the area with a slight chance of snow Tuesday night, and more snowfall possible throughout the day Wednesday.

St. Louis is heading into an extremely cold weekend. Friday's forecast includes a high of 17 and a low that night of 3. Saturday's high will be 13 with a low of zero. Wind chills on Friday night in the metro area could drop to -10 to -15.

"We're getting close to near record by this weekend," said Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.