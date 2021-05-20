More severe charges filed against driver in St. Louis County wreck after passenger dies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — After the death of a passenger hospitalized following a car crash earlier this month, prosecutors on Thursday upped the charges against the driver who caused the four-vehicle wreck, police said.

A police spokesman said Jay Howell, 46, of the 3900 block of Butler Hill Road in unincorporated south St. Louis County, died Sunday at a hospital. Howell was a passenger in a stolen 1993 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Jacob Spear on May 5 when Spear ran a red light on Watson Road at the intersection with Laclede Station Road, police said.

After detectives updated prosecutors about Howell's death, they charged Spear with involuntary manslaughter. Spear, 26, of the 7700 block of Dittmer Road in Dittmer, also faces six counts of assault and a tampering charge.

Charging documents filed after the crash say Spear was speeding west on Watson and ran a red light before a Shrewsbury police officer activated his emergency lights. The officer turned off his lights and turned off the road when Spear didn't stop, charges say.

Spear triggered a crash with three other vehicles about a quarter-mile away when he ran another red light, charges say.

In addition to Howell, Spear and three others in the car with him were injured, as well as three people in other vehicles.

