More than 50 dogs left in filth rescued by humane society in Franklin County
More than 50 dogs left in filth rescued by humane society in Franklin County

Humane Society of Missouri rescues 55 dogs from Franklin County

A female Basset Hound calmly allows a technician to clean her ears on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Humane Society of Missouri after she and 54 other dogs were rescued from an alleged illegal breeder in Franklin County. After a request the the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Society's Animal Cruelty Task Force found the animals, mostly varying breeds of Basset Hound, showing different stages of nutrition, overgrown toe nails and dogs stored in crates in their own feces. Upon a guilty verdict in the court case against the owner, the Humane Society expects to bring all dogs in Tuesday's seizure to proper health and make available for adoption. The court case is set for the last week of October. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Fifty-five dogs left in filth in Franklin County were rescued Tuesday by an animal care and rescue group.

The dogs, mostly basset hounds, were lacking adequate nutrition and sitting in crates filled with their own feces, according to a release from the Humane Society of Missouri.

The dogs are now being rehabilitated at a county shelter on Macklind Avenue.

The owner, a suspected breeder, is charged with a crime, but neither his name nor the charges were available Tuesday evening. 

Dog rescued in Franklin County

One of the 55 dogs rescued in Franklin County on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Humane Society worked with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture on the investigation. 

It is unknown when or if the dogs will be available for adoption, but the organization says information will be updated on its website.

