More than 50 dogs left in filth rescued by humane society in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Fifty-five dogs left in filth in Franklin County were rescued Tuesday by an animal care and rescue group.

The dogs, mostly basset hounds, were lacking adequate nutrition and sitting in crates filled with their own feces, according to a release from the Humane Society of Missouri.

The dogs are now being rehabilitated at a county shelter on Macklind Avenue.

The owner, a suspected breeder, is charged with a crime, but neither his name nor the charges were available Tuesday evening.

The Humane Society worked with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture on the investigation.

It is unknown when or if the dogs will be available for adoption, but the organization says information will be updated on its website.