More than a dozen shot, including two killed, Sunday, city police report

• 1:02 a.m., four people shot at Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue went to a hospital for treatment. That intersection is on the boundary of Kingsway West and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police, in Sunday afternoon updates that provide more information about shootings, didn't give details on this incident.

• 1:44 a.m., three people, a 34-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, went to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The three said they were in a car in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, when they heard shots.

• 1:14 a.m., a woman was the victim of a shooting at a gas station in the 2800 block of North Vandeventer. The 22-year-old woman was shot while inside a car. The shooting happened in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

• 2:15 a.m., a man was grazed in the head in the 3600 block of Hamilton Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. He told police he was in an argument with two people he didn't know while he was leaving a motel, and one of them shot at him.

• 2:59 a.m., a man with a gunshot wound went to a hospital for treatment; police said he was shot at North Garrison Avenue and Hebert Street, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. In updates provided later Sunday afternoon, police didn't give more details.