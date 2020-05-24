More than a dozen shot, including two killed, Sunday, city police report

Updated at 1:30 p.m. with more details and identification for one of the people killed.
More than a dozen people have been shot in St. Louis City so far Sunday; two have died, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says. One of the fatal shootings happened downtown.
In the first deadly shooting, a man was shot several times inside his car at North Garrison and Montgomery in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Police said the car had hit a pole in that block. He later died at a hospital, police said. The shooting happened at 12:21 a.m.
Police said later Sunday that the man was not identified, and was in his 50s.
The other fatal shooting was at 3:29 a.m. in the 900 block of South Broadway downtown. Two men were shot in that incident.
Jaymes Jackson, 21, of the 6800 block of Russell, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another victim, a 22-year-old, was in critical and unstable condition. The shooting happened after a large crowd gathered at a gas station in that block, officers said.
Other shootings include:
• 12:45 a.m., a 43-year-old man said he was leaving a gas station in the 1300 block of Hodiamont when people ran up and fired at him. He was treated and released from the hospital.
• 1:02 a.m., four people shot at Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue went to a hospital for treatment. That intersection is on the boundary of Kingsway West and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police, in Sunday afternoon updates that provide more information about shootings, didn't give details on this incident.
• 1:44 a.m., three people, a 34-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman, went to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The three said they were in a car in the 2500 block of Semple Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, when they heard shots.
• 1:14 a.m., a woman was the victim of a shooting at a gas station in the 2800 block of North Vandeventer. The 22-year-old woman was shot while inside a car. The shooting happened in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
• 2:15 a.m., a man was grazed in the head in the 3600 block of Hamilton Avenue, in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. He told police he was in an argument with two people he didn't know while he was leaving a motel, and one of them shot at him.
• 2:59 a.m., a man with a gunshot wound went to a hospital for treatment; police said he was shot at North Garrison Avenue and Hebert Street, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. In updates provided later Sunday afternoon, police didn't give more details.
• 2:45 a.m., a man who had been shot in the shoulder was dropped off at a hospital. He told officers he was walking at Romaine Place and Hodiamont Avenue, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, when a person got out of a pickup and fired at him.
On Saturday night, two people were killed in shootings in St. Louis.
Anyone with information in these incidents can contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous and receive a reward, 866-371-8477.
