Fifty-five restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds Tuesday to the family of fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
Langsdorf, 40, was shot by a man police say was trying to cash a bad check in Wellston on June 23. That man along with the man who police believe gave him the check have been charged with his murder.
Langsdorf left behind two children, Kaleb, 18, and Olivia, 13.
The restaurants will be donating anywhere from 10 to 50 percent of their proceeds to the children, according to the Dine Out for Officer Langsdorf Facebook page.
Restaurants participating in the donation program for Langsdorf
|Restaurant name
|Address
|Phone number
|Percentage of sales
|Brewseez
|4251 Keaton Crossing Blvd
|636-329-0027
|15%
|Irma Jean's Restaurant & Bar
|2109 Charbonier Road
|314-395-6777
|15%
|Cooper's American Pub & Grill
|6632 Mexico Road
|636-387-1216
|15%
|Town Square Pub & Grill
|7843 Highway N
|636-625-4800
|25%
|612 Kitchen and Cocktails
|612 W Woodbine Ave
|314-965-2003
|20%
|Goodcents Deli Fresh
|3870 Vogel Rd,
|636-333-3368
|10%
|Bellacino's Pizza and Grinders
|4260 Hampton Ave
|314-832-9700
|10%
|Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery
|6116-2nd St. Kimmswick Mo.
|636-464-3128
|10%.
|Fortel’s Pizza Den
|7932 Mackenzie Rd 63123
|314-353-2360
|15%
|Cannolis Restaurant
|462 N HWY 67
|314-540-2887
|10%
|Cookies by Design
|11453 Olive
|314-997-8800
|10%
|Amigos Cantina
|120 W Jefferson Kirkwood, MO 63122
|314-821-0877
|10%
|OB.CLARKS
|1921 S. Brentwood Blvd.
|314-961-8900
|10%
|The Sushi Station
|29 North Gore Webster Groves,MO 63119
|314-733-5511
|20%
|Viviano's Festa Italiano, Inc.
|62 Fenton Plaza, Fenton MO 63026
|636-305-1474
|10%
|Viviano's Festa italiano, Inc.
|150 Four Seasons Chesterfield mo 63017
|314-878-1474
|10%
|Goodcents Deli Fresh
|5837 S. Lindbergh Blvd
|314 939 1402
|10%
|Goodcents Deli Fresh
|2961 Dourgherty Ferry Rd
|314-858-1153
|10%
|Joey B's Food & Drink - Manchester
|14445 Manchester Rd, Manchester, MO 63011
|636-527-5639
|10%
|Bartolino's South
|5914 South Lindbergh
|314-487-4545
|20%
|Joey B's - Concord
|189 Concord Plaza St. Louis, MO 63129
|314-843-2121
|10%
|Joey B's on the Hill
|2524 Hampton Ave. St Louis, MO 63139
|314-645-7300
|10%
|St Louis Pizza & Wings-Florissant
|739A N. HWY 67
|314-972-7100
|10%
|Oakville Sports Pub
|6348 Telegraph Rs
|314 846-3782
|10%
|OSP Tap Haus
|6346 Telegraph Rd
|314 293-9642
|10%
|Jilly’s Cafe and Steakhouse
|1630 Gravois Rd.
|636-671-7606
|20%
|Blarneystone sports bar and grill
|4331 Telegraph rd, St. louis, Mo. 63129
|314-487-4488
|20%
|Texas Roadhouse - Kirkwood
|1220 S. Kirkwood Road
|314-822-0800
|10%
|Dulanys Grille and Pub
|9940 Kennerly Road
|314-849-1554
|10%
|Sharpshooter Pit and Grill
|8135 Gravois St. Louis MO 63123
|314-353-4745
|50%
|Roberto's Italian Restaurant
|16 Mullanphy Gardens Shopping Center, Florissant, MO 63031
|314-837-7674
|10%
|Frankie G's Grill & Bar
|4565 chestnut park plaza
|314-894-9292
|10%
|Layla
|20 Allen Suite 130 Webster Groves, MO 63119
|314-395-6649
|20%
|JJ Twig’s South Hampton
|5600 Hampton Avenue
|314-833-6700
|10%
|Tucker's Place Soulard
|2117 South 12th Street
|314-772-5977
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|12515 Olive Blvd
|314-985-3280
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|2180 N. Hwy 67
|314-839-7703
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|14848 Manchester Rd
|636-230-3354
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|11969 St. Charles Rock Rd.
|314-279-8520
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|3200-B Laclede Station Rd.
|314-338-2801
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|12101-A Manchester Rd.
|314-238-3354
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|7106 Mexico Rd.
|636-875-5890
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|1598 Country Club Plaza Dr.
|636-946-8772
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|4000 Lemay Ferry Rd.
|314-714-7400
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|2249 Michigan Ave
|636-321-2627
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|8670 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
|636-542-8200
|10%
|McAlister's Deli
|170 Gravois Bluff Circle Dr. Suite G
|636-680-5300
|10%
|Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge
|3367 High Ridge Blvd
|636-671-9911
|10%
|B.Halls Family Grill
|3782 Monticello Plaza
|636-300-8002
|10%
|Gettemeiers’s
|269 SALT LICK RD. ST PETERS MO 63376
|636-387-1304
|10%
|The Post Sports Bar & Grill
|568 Old Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, MO 63026
|636-600-9090
|15%
|Cheeburger Cheeburger
|13311 Manchester Rd; Des Peres, MO 63131
|314-821-9900
|20%
|Colbalt Smoke & Sea
|12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Couer
|314-548-6220
|25%
|Show-Mes Florissant
|1792 N New Florissant
|314-839-3797
|10%
First Community Credit Union also is sending all donations made at its locations throughout the area to Langsdorf's immediate family. To donate, visit any one of their locations, which are listed on its website, www.firstcommunity.com.
The Backstoppers Inc. also is supporting Langsdorf's family. The nonprofit financially supports immediate family members of officers, firefighters and publicly funded paramedics or EMTs who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty by paying off mortgages, car loans, education costs and any extraordinary expenses.