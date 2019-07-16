Subscribe for 99¢

Fifty-five restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds Tuesday to the family of fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Langsdorf, 40, was shot by a man police say was trying to cash a bad check in Wellston on June 23. That man along with the man who police believe gave him the check have been charged with his murder.

Langsdorf left behind two children, Kaleb, 18, and Olivia, 13. 

The restaurants will be donating anywhere from 10 to 50 percent of their proceeds to the children, according to the Dine Out for Officer Langsdorf Facebook page.

Restaurants participating in the donation program for Langsdorf

Restaurant name Address Phone number Percentage of sales
Brewseez 4251 Keaton Crossing Blvd 636-329-0027 15%
Irma Jean's Restaurant & Bar 2109 Charbonier Road 314-395-6777 15%
Cooper's American Pub & Grill 6632 Mexico Road 636-387-1216 15%
Town Square Pub & Grill 7843 Highway N 636-625-4800 25%
612 Kitchen and Cocktails 612 W Woodbine Ave 314-965-2003 20%
Goodcents Deli Fresh 3870 Vogel Rd, 636-333-3368 10%
Bellacino's Pizza and Grinders 4260 Hampton Ave 314-832-9700 10%
Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery 6116-2nd St. Kimmswick Mo. 636-464-3128 10%.
Fortel’s Pizza Den 7932 Mackenzie Rd 63123 314-353-2360 15%
Cannolis Restaurant 462 N HWY 67 314-540-2887 10%
Cookies by Design 11453 Olive 314-997-8800 10%
Amigos Cantina 120 W Jefferson Kirkwood, MO 63122 314-821-0877 10%
OB.CLARKS 1921 S. Brentwood Blvd. 314-961-8900 10%
The Sushi Station 29 North Gore Webster Groves,MO 63119 314-733-5511 20%
Viviano's Festa Italiano, Inc. 62 Fenton Plaza, Fenton MO 63026 636-305-1474 10%
Viviano's Festa italiano, Inc. 150 Four Seasons Chesterfield mo 63017 314-878-1474 10%
Goodcents Deli Fresh 5837 S. Lindbergh Blvd 314 939 1402 10%
Goodcents Deli Fresh 2961 Dourgherty Ferry Rd 314-858-1153 10%
Joey B's Food & Drink - Manchester 14445 Manchester Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 636-527-5639 10%
Bartolino's South 5914 South Lindbergh 314-487-4545 20%
Joey B's - Concord 189 Concord Plaza St. Louis, MO 63129 314-843-2121 10%
Joey B's on the Hill 2524 Hampton Ave. St Louis, MO 63139 314-645-7300 10%
St Louis Pizza & Wings-Florissant 739A N. HWY 67 314-972-7100 10%
Oakville Sports Pub 6348 Telegraph Rs 314 846-3782 10%
OSP Tap Haus 6346 Telegraph Rd 314 293-9642 10%
Jilly’s Cafe and Steakhouse 1630 Gravois Rd. 636-671-7606 20%
Blarneystone sports bar and grill 4331 Telegraph rd, St. louis, Mo. 63129 314-487-4488 20%
Texas Roadhouse - Kirkwood 1220 S. Kirkwood Road 314-822-0800 10%
Dulanys Grille and Pub 9940 Kennerly Road 314-849-1554 10%
Sharpshooter Pit and Grill 8135 Gravois St. Louis MO 63123 314-353-4745 50%
Roberto's Italian Restaurant 16 Mullanphy Gardens Shopping Center, Florissant, MO 63031 314-837-7674 10%
Frankie G's Grill & Bar 4565 chestnut park plaza 314-894-9292 10%
Layla 20 Allen Suite 130 Webster Groves, MO 63119 314-395-6649 20%
JJ Twig’s South Hampton 5600 Hampton Avenue 314-833-6700 10%
Tucker's Place Soulard 2117 South 12th Street 314-772-5977 10%
McAlister's Deli 12515 Olive Blvd 314-985-3280 10%
McAlister's Deli 2180 N. Hwy 67 314-839-7703 10%
McAlister's Deli 14848 Manchester Rd 636-230-3354 10%
McAlister's Deli 11969 St. Charles Rock Rd. 314-279-8520 10%
McAlister's Deli 3200-B Laclede Station Rd. 314-338-2801 10%
McAlister's Deli 12101-A Manchester Rd. 314-238-3354 10%
McAlister's Deli 7106 Mexico Rd. 636-875-5890 10%
McAlister's Deli 1598 Country Club Plaza Dr. 636-946-8772 10%
McAlister's Deli 4000 Lemay Ferry Rd. 314-714-7400 10%
McAlister's Deli 2249 Michigan Ave 636-321-2627 10%
McAlister's Deli 8670 Veterans Memorial Pkwy 636-542-8200 10%
McAlister's Deli 170 Gravois Bluff Circle Dr. Suite G 636-680-5300 10%
Iron Barley’s High Hog Ridge 3367 High Ridge Blvd 636-671-9911 10%
B.Halls Family Grill 3782 Monticello Plaza 636-300-8002 10%
Gettemeiers’s 269 SALT LICK RD. ST PETERS MO 63376 636-387-1304 10%
The Post Sports Bar & Grill 568 Old Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, MO 63026 636-600-9090 15%
Cheeburger Cheeburger 13311 Manchester Rd; Des Peres, MO 63131 314-821-9900 20%
Colbalt Smoke & Sea 12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Couer 314-548-6220 25%
Show-Mes Florissant 1792 N New Florissant 314-839-3797 10%

First Community Credit Union also is sending all donations made at its locations throughout the area to Langsdorf's immediate family. To donate, visit any one of their locations, which are listed on its website, www.firstcommunity.com.

The Backstoppers Inc. also is supporting Langsdorf's family. The nonprofit financially supports immediate family members of officers, firefighters and publicly funded paramedics or EMTs who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty by paying off mortgages, car loans, education costs and any extraordinary expenses.