Mortuary near Arnold damaged by fire when oven malfunctions, fire chief says

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Fire crews fought a blaze at a crematorium near Arnold early Tuesday and quickly moved nine bodies that were being stored there.

The fire at Schaefer Mortuary Service was reported by a passerby about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 2061 Old State Route 21.

The first firefighters to arrive saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. The fire apparently started in one of the ovens and burned through the roof, according to fire Chief Bob Dunn of the Saline Valley Fire Protection District.

"It was an accidental fire," Dunn said. "Equipment malfunctioned. They had stopped operations (Monday) afternoon but these ovens hold so much heat, there was a malfunction."

Commanders soon struck a second alarm to call for more firefighters once they realized there were bodies near the flames that would need to be moved to another room, Dunn said. The bodies were in preparation stages before cremation, and Dunn said he didn't want them to to be near the heavy smoke or flames. One body was in the oven and not moved, he said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes, Dunn said. The owner of the mortuary was planning to have other companies take the bodies, he said.