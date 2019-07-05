Subscribe for 99¢

MOSCOW MILLS • A man was fatally shot here on Thursday by a shooter who police believe may have been acting in self-defense. 

Brian Fredde, 43, died Thursday of wounds from a singe gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a homicide in the 400 block of Hill Street, the sheriff's office said.

Police said evidence investigators obtained "suggests the suspect acted in self-defense."

They did not immediately release the name of the shooter.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

View comments