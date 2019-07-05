MOSCOW MILLS • A man was fatally shot here on Thursday by a shooter who police believe may have been acting in self-defense.
Brian Fredde, 43, died Thursday of wounds from a singe gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a homicide in the 400 block of Hill Street, the sheriff's office said.
Police said evidence investigators obtained "suggests the suspect acted in self-defense."
They did not immediately release the name of the shooter.
This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.