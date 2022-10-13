Moscow Mills police chief called cops homophobic and sexist slurs, whistleblowers say

ST. LOUIS — Two former Moscow Mills police officers who blew the whistle on an alleged traffic ticket quota scheme are suing the department for discriminating against them and cultivating a hostile work environment full of “sexually charged” language and homophobic slurs.

Former assistant chief Nicholas Brimager and Sgt. Jason Graham claim in a federal lawsuit filed last week that the city ignored their complaints about a plan to write tickets to generate revenue, then retaliated against them when they cooperated with an investigation by the Missouri attorney general. They say police Chief Terry Foster also threatened them and subjected them to offensive language.

Among other claims, the lawsuit says that Chief Foster called his former assistant chief an expletive for questioning the ticketing scheme and “for not getting involved with CrossFit ‘like a real man.’”

Foster did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the city’s mayor or attorney.

Moscow Mills — a city of roughly 3,200 people south of Troy in Lincoln County — was sued in Lincoln County court in November 2021 by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over accusations that the city was “flagrantly violating” state law prohibiting traffic ticket quotas.

Schmitt’s suit accused the city and Foster of encouraging officers to write a minimum number of tickets each month and said Foster fired one officer for speaking out against it.

The city settled with the state in March, promising to eliminate a traffic enforcement officer position mentioned in the lawsuit and establish policies to “ensure compliance” with state law. The city denied any wrongdoing.

“The lawsuit had no merit,” City Attorney Cindy Davenport said in a news release. “However, the terms requested by the attorney general will be implemented by the city, as agreed, and we will move forward.”

Brimager and Graham have doubled down on the quota accusations, arguing Foster encouraged officers to focus their traffic tickets on “soccer moms” who drove nice vehicles and would be more likely to pay the fines. The lawsuit claims Foster threatened to fire Brimager and Graham for cooperating with authorities and the city, and that Foster didn’t include them in certain meetings, denied them leave, awards and overtime, and publicly disparaged them.

“Chief Foster made it known to plaintiffs’ co-workers that they were ‘rats,’ ‘informants,’ (homosexual slur), among other colorful labels, and told subordinates not to communicate with them in any fashion as means to isolate them,” the lawsuit states.

A hearing has not yet been set in the case.