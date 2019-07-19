ARNOLD — The mother of a toddler and infant left her children alone inside a parked car while she went shopping at a Dollar General in Arnold for an hour, according to charges against her this week.
Jodi S. Kepto, 37, who has addresses in Park Hills, Mo., and Farmington, Mo., was charged Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court with one count of felony child endangerment.
Charges give this account:
Arnold police responded to the Dollar General at 505 JeffCo Boulevard about 1:35 p.m. on June 22 for a report of a person acting suspiciously.
Once there, a witness pointed out a Ford Focus that a woman parked "in direct sunlight" with the driver side window cracked three inches.
Officers checked the unlocked car and spotted the foot of a 7-month-old baby "protruding from under two boxes, a case of diapers, a roll of toilet paper and a shoping bag," charges said. The baby was unresponsive. Police found Kepto and she told them she left her "kids" in the car, prompting police to search the car and find a diaperless 2-year-old child covered by two blankets, lethargic and "soaking wet" with urine.
"The children were almost completely hidden from view in the vehicle," Officer Daniel Dougherty wrote in court documents.
Surveillance video on store property revealed the children had been left alone in the car for about an hour, while the outdoor temperature of 78 degrees and humidity was 80 percent.
The children were treated by paramedics, evaluated at a hospital and placed in a foster home, authorities said. They are expected to be OK.
Bail information for Kepto was not immediately available, and she was not in custody Friday. No lawyer was listed for Kepto in the court records for the case.
According to court records and media reports, Kepto's 6-year-old son Evan was killed in March 2013 when he was struck by a pickup truck near Park Hills.