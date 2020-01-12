Mother charged with murder after death of twins

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The mother of two infants who were found dead at a home here was charged Sunday, according to a press release.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Maya Caston, 25, with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. She is accused of giving birth to twins, a boy and a girl, then covering their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, police said. The infants were born and died between Jan. 8 and 8, officers said.

Police said that Caston called them Wednesday to a home in the 2100 block of Rountree Drive, to report the emergency birth of the children, but that they were stillborn. Officials said Saturday that the children had been carried to full term and neither was stillborn.

Caston was being held Sunday on a $500,000 cash only bond.