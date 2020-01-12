You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mother charged with murder after death of twins
0 comments

Mother charged with murder after death of twins

Support local journalism for 99¢

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The mother of two infants who were found dead at a home here was charged Sunday, according to a press release.

Maya Caston

Maya Caston, 25, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. 

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Maya Caston, 25, with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. She is accused of giving birth to twins, a boy and a girl, then covering their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, police said. The infants were born and died between Jan. 8 and 8, officers said.

Police said that Caston called them Wednesday to a home in the 2100 block of Rountree Drive, to report the emergency birth of the children, but that they were stillborn. Officials said Saturday that the children had been carried to full term and neither was stillborn.

Caston was being held Sunday on a $500,000 cash only bond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports