Mother dead in Ferguson after adult son stabs her during argument, police say

FERGUSON — A woman died Thursday night after being stabbed several times by her son during an argument, police said.

Officers said they were called to the 1700 block of Exuma Drive just before 8 p.m. Thursday and discovered a fight between a man and his mother had escalated.

At some point during the altercation the man began to stab his mother, police said.

The man's brother arrived during the fight and tried to stop him by shooting him in the back, according to investigators.

While this stopped the man, officers said his mother was unresponsive and later died at a hospital.

The man assaulted several officers while they attempted to arrest him, police said.

He remains in custody. Police are seeking charges against him including second-degree murder, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrest.

Police did not release the suspect's name, nor did they identify his mother.

