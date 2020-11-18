Mother fatally shoots 6-year-old son, then herself in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman shot and killed her 6-year-old son early Wednesday and then took her own life inside her south St. Louis home as officers waited outside the home for backup, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the two.

The 25-year-old woman was "acting irrationally" when officers arrived at her home in the 4000 block of Quincy Street, in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood, according to police Lt. Scott Aubuchon, commander of the homicide unit.

A family member who lived in the home with the woman and boy had called police about 6 a.m. "for shots being fired" in the house, Aubuchon said. Arriving officers confronted the woman but decided to retreat from the home because of her behavior and out of concern "she had a weapon on her," Aubuchon said.

Another police commander said the woman appeared to be suffering from a mental impairment.

The officers were securing the scene and calling for additional police assistance when they heard a single gunshot, Aubuchon said. They went back inside the home and found the woman dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}