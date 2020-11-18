Mother kills 5-year-old son, then herself in south St. Louis

A woman shot and killed her 5-year-old son early Wednesday and then took her own life, police said.

A police commander said the woman, who apparently suffered from mental illness, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police got a call just before 6 a.m. for a shooting involving a woman and a child. Both of them were found inside the house in 4000 block of Quincy Street. The woman and boy both were pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Michelle Woodling, a public information officer.

Nearly a dozen police officers were at the scene along with a crew from the medical examiner's office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The small brick home on the tree-lined street was encircled by crime-scene tape. An American flag and a fall floral wreath hung on the front door.

Neighbors stood on their front porches and watched the police officers. Two women, apparently relatives of the family, wept and hugged one another on a nearby street corner as a detective talked to an older woman waiting in a police cruiser.

The house is in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood, where reported crime is up about 18% in the last six months compared with a year ago.