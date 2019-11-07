LINCOLN COUNTY — Lincoln County officials and the mother of a man who died in 2016 from injuries related to a jail suicide attempt settled a lawsuit for $300,000 on Thursday.
The settlement, approved by a U.S. district judge, comes after Monica Brown, the mother of Mark Jaconski, filed a lawsuit against Lincoln County and its law enforcement and jail staff in 2017 alleging civil rights violations, medical malpractice and wrongful death.
As a part of the settlement, Lincoln County denies any fault for Jaconski's injuries or death.
Supporters of Jaconski started an online petition and social media pages accusing Lincoln County officials of denying him access to medication prescribed for his mental health.
Lincoln County sheriff's deputies picked up Jaconski on outstanding traffic warrants on June 17, 2015, according to his estate's complaint.
Authorities took Jaconski to a hospital, where he was evaluated for mental health issues and injuries from being apprehended and detained. He was deemed "fit for confinement," the complaint states.
Brown said she called the jail and left voicemails to let officials know her son had prescribed medication for his mental health issues, but she said she never heard back.
According to the complaint, Jaconski told a corrections officer, Sgt. Caleb Noland, that he was bipolar and schizophrenic. Noland was aware of Brown's calls but did not respond, the suit said.
After two days in jail, Jaconski appeared before a municipal court judge who authorized him to be released.
During lunch that day, the suit said, Jaconski told Noland he needed his medication and that he was going to hurt himself, and the sergeant had corrections officers put Jaconski in an isolated cell.
Approximately 40 minutes to an hour went by with Jaconski in the isolated cell before someone noticed Jaconski hanging by the neck from his pants tied to the top bunk rail.
Jaconski was taken to a hospital, where he suffered from anoxic encephalopathy, quadriplegia and seizure disorder for a number of months.
He was released from a rehabilitation center to his mother for hospice care, and he died on Jan. 22, 2016.