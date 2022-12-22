Mother of two girls, 11 and 9, charged with child abuse or neglect

ST. LOUIS — The mother of two girls who arrived at a local hospital severely malnourished was charged Wednesday with two counts of child abuse or neglect.

Danielle K. Baugher, 42, is now facing charges alongside the girls' father, Nicholas Pierce, 36, who is accused of putting the 9- and 11-year-old girls on such restrictive diets that they became malnourished.

Court documents say the girls ran away from Pierce's home in the 6300 block of Marquette Avenue where Baugher also lived. They arrived at Cardinal Glennon Hospital on July 31 where they told authorities that Pierce and Baugher restricted their access to food.

On one "diet," they were given just two cans of peas per day. In another, they were given just two granola bars, according to court documents.

The girls said they occasionally went one or two days without eating, and if they tried to steal food, Baugher and Pierce would eat in front of them and only give them scraps, court documents state.

The girls were placed in state custody.

Pierce was charged in November.

Baugher and Pierce were both released on bond. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.