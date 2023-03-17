ST. ANN — The day before Katherine Pinson died in their custody, St. Ann jail officials had twice called paramedics but then refused medical advice that she be taken to a hospital, according a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court this month.

Pinson’s mother, Patricia Becker, says records show officers repeatedly ignored her daughter’s rising blood pressure, vomiting, chest pains from the moment she arrived at the St. Ann jail Aug. 21. Pinson was incarcerated for outstanding municipal and traffic warrants.

Video cameras in her cell, which officers are supposed to monitor, showed Pinson having convulsions at about 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 22. No one checked on her until just after 4 p.m., when she was found dead, the petition states.

Yet, records show that officials marked her as “OK” during wellness checks at least five times from 7:37 p.m. to 11:16 p.m. that night — after her body had been taken to the hospital, according to the lawsuit against St. Ann and its police and jail officers.

Becker says she wasn’t informed by police about her daughter’s death until three days later.

“I’m not against police officers. We need them. But, we need to weed out the ones that are weighing them down — and there’s a lot in that police department,” Becker said.

St. Ann’s jail is in the midst of another federal suit filed by civil rights law firm ArchCity Defenders for running a ”debtors’ prison” to hold people from multiple municipalities who couldn’t pay their court fines and fees. The firm has also sued St. Ann’s municipal courts for unjust practices, which resulted in the municipality’s end of using cash bail.

St. Ann police did not return a request for comment.

Becker described her daughter as quick-witted and funny, someone who loved constructing home projects. Growing up, she was a great student and daughter, her mom said, but started suffering with depression and cutting herself in high school.

At 19, Pinson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and started becoming addicted to opioids after a medical procedure to remove a tumor in her 20s.

Pinson died at age 45, leaving behind two daughters, a son and a big Irish family, her mother said.

“She would give anyone her last five dollars — and then call me to come borrow it,” said Becker. “When she was abusing, it just wasn’t my Kate.”

Officers need better training on how to handle incarcerated people who may be experiencing drug overdoses, withdrawals and other medical needs, Becker said, changes she hopes her lawsuit will prompt.

St. Louis County Police arrested Pinson on Aug. 19, and initially took her to a hospital to determine if she was medically fit to be incarcerated. The hospital staff decided she was, but noted her heroin/fentanyl use and said she would need over a dozen medications when she was released to the jail.

Those prescriptions were never filled at the county jail, where Pinson was first held, or by St. Ann officers, the lawsuit states.

“Pinson’s medical need was so obvious that even a layperson would easily recognize the need for medical attention,” stated Becker’s attorney, Lynette Petruska, in the lawsuit. “Nonetheless, she was not provided additional medical care, against medical advice.”

An autopsy performed by a St. Louis County Medical Examiner found that Pinson died of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and gabapentin intoxication. Becker said the last time Pinson ingested any drug was at noon on Aug. 19, the day she was arrested.

The lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages.