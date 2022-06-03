Mother sues Ballpark Village bar, downtown parking garage operator in daughter's 2019 fatal fall

ST. LOUIS — The mother of a woman who fell to her death in a parking garage near Busch Stadium in 2019 has filed suit against a Ballpark Village bar, the garage operator and her son-in-law for wrongful death.

The suit filed Wednesday in St. Louis accused Fox Sports Midwest Live! of overserving Bradley S. Jenkins with alcohol on June 2, 2019, during the Cubs-Cardinals game, leading to an argument between him and Allissa Lee Martin, 27.

The suit said the operator of the Stadium East parking garage, Interpark LLC, failed to secure the building and caused Martin to fall through an opening as she tried to run away from Jenkins. The suit also accused contracted guards with Whelan Security Co. of failing to stop the fight.

Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, is facing one count of third-degree felony domestic assault in St. Louis in connection with Martin's death.

Charging documents said video from Martin's cellphone showed her arguing with Jenkins and yelling at him to stop punching her face before she dropped the phone and was heard screaming as she fell. A trial date in that case has not been set.

None of the parties in the case could be immediately reached for comment. Attorneys were not listed in online records.

