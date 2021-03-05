Mother, two children slain in north St. Louis County; baby girl found unharmed

Police on Friday were searching for a man wanted in the deaths of three people, including two children, in north St. Louis County.

It's the second time in one month that a woman and two children were slain in the St. Louis metro area.

Late Thursday, a A 34-year-old woman and her two children were found shot to death at a home in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Her children were a boy, 13, and a girl, 6. Their names have not been released.

The suspect is the woman's husband, Bobby McCulley III.

The bodies were found about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called police after hearing gunshots. Four hours later, police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl Zoe McCulley. The alert said Zoe was abducted from the crime scene by her father, Bobby McCulley III. But Zoe was later found unharmed and safe with other relatives, police said.

Police think McCulley dropped Zoe off with relatives.

McCulley was married to the woman but not the father of the two children who were fatally shot, said St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus.

