Mother, two children slain in north St. Louis County; baby girl found unharmed

Police on Friday were searching for a man wanted in the deaths of three people, including two children, in north St. Louis County.
It's the second time in one month that a woman and two children were slain in the St. Louis metro area.
Late Thursday, a A 34-year-old woman and her two children were found shot to death at a home in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Her children were a boy, 13, and a girl, 6. Their names have not been released.
The suspect is the woman's husband, Bobby McCulley III.
The bodies were found about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called police after hearing gunshots. Four hours later, police issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl Zoe McCulley. The alert said Zoe was abducted from the crime scene by her father, Bobby McCulley III. But Zoe was later found unharmed and safe with other relatives, police said.
Police think McCulley dropped Zoe off with relatives.
McCulley was married to the woman but not the father of the two children who were fatally shot, said St. Louis County police Officer Tracy Panus.
McCulley is the subject of a massive police search. He has not been charged but his name and photograph were included in the Amber Alert. McCulley is 35 years old.
Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri license plate ZC6T3V.
He was last spotted near Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards, police said.
The crime on Lockwig Trail was the second triple slaying in one month in the St. Louis metro area. On Feb. 4, a woman and her two young children were shot to death in a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood of St. Louis by the woman's ex-boyfriend, police said.
In that case, Ronald S. Marr, 34, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was captured 100 miles from St. Louis, in Effingham, Illinois.
St. Louis police said the three victims — 30-year-old Kanisha Hemphill, 8-year-old Journee, and 1-year-old Jakari — were each shot multiple times at 4124 South Grand Boulevard. Officers responding to a call for shots fired went into the home about 7 a.m. Thursday and found the three dead.
AMBER ALERT 2021-2 CANCELLED: VICTIM WAS LOCATED SAFE AND UNHARMED WITH ALTERNATE FAMILY MEMBERS. SUSPECT IS STILL AT LARGE. pic.twitter.com/Ssy3hGr4dY— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) March 5, 2021
