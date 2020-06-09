Mother, young child shot after child finds gun in St. Louis home, official says

UPDATED at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday with police releasing some details about the shooting:

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her young child suffered gunshot wounds when the boy found a gun in their home Tuesday and fired the weapon, according to Anthony Bell, Ward 3 committeeman for the St. Louis Democratic Central Committee.

The woman suffered a wound to her buttocks and the child was hurt in his leg and foot after the boy found the gun on or near a bed the two were laying in, according to Bell and police.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Peck Street in north St. Louis near Fairground Park. The home where the shooting occurred is across the street from the home where a 3-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting May 14. Authorities have released few details about the May shooting, including whether the child, McKenzie Murphy, found a gun in the home and accidentally shot himself or if someone else fired the weapon.