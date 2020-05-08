Motive elusive in I-44 shootout that injured Webster Groves cop, left suspect dead

The car, a Nissan Sentra belonging to Webb's female companion, was indeed disabled. "Detectives believe there was a mechanical failure/issue with the vehicle," Granda said in an email Thursday. Webb was the only one in the car.

The car was stopped in the left lane, near the center median. As the officer got out of his patrol car, Webb stepped out of the Nissan and began firing at the officer, police said. Granda said Webster Groves police use body and dashboard cameras, and both videos were reviewed by investigators.

"Investigators do not believe there was any dialogue between the officer and Mr. Webb," Granda added.

The wounded officer is 36 years old and has seven years of law enforcement experience. He used a tourniquet from his patrol car's first-aid kit to stem some of the bleeding, and another officer rushed him to the hospital. On Thursday, Webster Groves police said the officer was recovering at home and they expect he will return to work as soon as possible.