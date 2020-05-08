Motive elusive in I-44 shootout that injured Webster Groves cop, left suspect dead

WEBSTER GROVES — Days after a man died in a highway shootout with police, investigators still don't know what led him to step from a woman's car and open fire, authorities say.
The gunman, Qavon Webb, died Tuesday night and a Webster Groves policeman was injured in the exchange of gunfire along Interstate 44.
Webb, 23, had run-ins with police in recent years in his hometown of Bel-Ridge, with three pending cases for municipal violations including marijuana possession and resisting arrest. But his motive for Tuesday night's attack is still elusive, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.
County detectives, asked by Webster Groves' police chief to handle the probe, are continuing to investigate and want to know the motive. "Unfortunately," Granda said, "only one individual may have been able to provide the answer to that."
The Webster Groves officer has been released from the hospital. Granda said it isn't clear how many times he was shot, but his bullet-resistant vest stopped at least one round. The officer had approached Webb's vehicle after a report of a stranded motorist along I-44 near the Elm Avenue exit about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The car, a Nissan Sentra belonging to Webb's female companion, was indeed disabled. "Detectives believe there was a mechanical failure/issue with the vehicle," Granda said in an email. Webb was the only one in the car.
One thing police have dismissed is any notion that Webb may called dispatchers about a stranded motorist, luring police to him in a ruse. Granda said that wasn't the case. Police have confirmed that the call came from "an uninvolved passerby," and not Webb himself, Granda said.
The car Webb was in was stopped in the left lane, near the center median; as the officer got out of his patrol car, Webb did as well and began firing at the officer, police said. Granda said Webster Groves police use body and dashboard cameras, and both videos are being reviewed by investigators the Granda.
"Investigators do not believe there was any dialogue between the officer and Mr. Webb," Granda said.
The wounded officer is 36 years old and has seven years of law enforcement experience. He used a tourniquet from his patrol car's first-aid kit to stem some of the bleeding, and another officer rushed him to the hospital. On Thursday, Webster Groves police said the officer was recovering at home and they expect he will return to work as soon as possible.
Relatives of Webb, of the 4200 block of Springdale Avenue in Bel-Ridge, could not be reached for comment. Granda said police will be meeting with them soon. He said Webb was shot several times in the upper body. Police recovered a handgun, Granda said.
Online court records in Missouri show no criminal convictions for Webb. There are, however, three cases pending in Bel-Ridge: resisting arrest and marijuana possession in April 2018, and a peace disturbance from 2017. All three were being handled by the Bel-Ridge Municipal Court and unresolved as of Tuesday.
