Motive elusive in I-44 shootout that injured Webster Groves cop, left suspect dead

One thing police have dismissed is any notion that Webb may called dispatchers about a stranded motorist, luring police to him in a ruse. Granda said that wasn't the case. Police have confirmed that the call came from "an uninvolved passerby," and not Webb himself, Granda said.

The car Webb was in was stopped in the left lane, near the center median; as the officer got out of his patrol car, Webb did as well and began firing at the officer, police said. Granda said Webster Groves police use body and dashboard cameras, and both videos are being reviewed by investigators the Granda.

"Investigators do not believe there was any dialogue between the officer and Mr. Webb," Granda said.

The wounded officer is 36 years old and has seven years of law enforcement experience. He used a tourniquet from his patrol car's first-aid kit to stem some of the bleeding, and another officer rushed him to the hospital. On Thursday, Webster Groves police said the officer was recovering at home and they expect he will return to work as soon as possible.