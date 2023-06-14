EDWARDSVILLE — Nothing about the deaths of Mike and Lois Ladd, found stabbed to death four years ago inside their home, made sense to their large families and circle of friends.

The Ladds were well known in Edwardsville. Lois, 68, owned a chiropractic practice and was an active member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club, raising money and volunteering for community projects. Mike, 79, still ran a crew as a general contractor, and he was always booked for weeks out on projects like painting decks and fixing plumbing on homes. The couple didn't have enemies, as far as their family knew, and they lived on a quiet, private road.

Their killings marked one of the most high-profile crimes in the Metro East suburbs in recent years. On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man pleaded guilty in their deaths. But his connection to the couple — and his motive — remains a mystery.

"The hardest thing for me is we don't know why," said Mike Ladd's sister, Dodie Ladd Levi, on Wednesday. "We probably won't ever know."

Zachary Capers, 27, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder inside a courtroom packed with Mike and Lois Ladd's family members. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he will get access to mental health treatment as part of the plea. He will be required to serve the full term, according to Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine's office.

Capers was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial in the case last year, but that finding was overturned after another examination in November. Authorities believe he was homeless in the Edwardsville area at the time of the Ladds' deaths. He'd had run-ins for years with police because of erratic behavior.

Mike Ladd's sister, Ladd Levi, said she's always suspected there was planning behind their deaths.

"Their house is out of the way," she said. "Maybe my brother hired him for an odd job like he would sometimes do. Maybe they were targeted because they were very visible. We just don't know."

New details of the crime

An employee at Lois Ladd's chiropractic office grew worried when she didn't come to work on March 18, 2019. She called Edwardsville police for a welfare check.

Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. at the Ladds' home, which sat on a private lane marked with an unofficial sign that read "Lois Lane," in the 800 block of North Kansas Street. Though the stretch is less than a mile north of downtown Edwardsville, it's wooded and sees little traffic.

Police found the couple dead in their bedroom. Mike Ladd had 29 stab wounds to his upper body. Lois had been stabbed in her head and neck, according to a new account of the evidence released by prosecutors this week. Investigators said they had been dead for more than a day.

Illinois State Police investigators swept the home and found pieces of latex gloves and two boot prints in Mike Ladd's blood. They believe the killer forced his way through a bathroom window, breaking the frame. Police found the same boot print in the mud outside below the sill.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis put 35 investigators from around the region on the case.

Mike's sister, Ladd Levi, lived just a few hundred yards down the road from her brother and sister-in-law, with whom she's been close friends since they were 14. She told police that on the morning of the killings, she noticed someone had recently hit a street sign, toppling the sign and leaving behind what looked like pieces of a silver car along the road.

That debris would eventually be one key connecting Capers to the killings.

Capers was arrested one day before the Ladds' bodies were found because of outstanding warrants. He was driving a silver Kia with damage to its front bumper, and police eventually matched that Kia to the debris found near the street sign.

He was arrested after knocking on the door of a home in rural Madison County to ask for directions. The resident just happened to be a Madison County sheriff's deputy, and Capers had pending charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery, according to court documents.

Capers fled the deputy's home but was arrested later that day in the Kia. Detectives later found he was wearing boots that matched the bloody boot prints in the Ladd's house. He had scratches on his face and hands. Police searched the car and found latex gloves similar to the pieces from the scene. Forensic analysis showed the glove found in the home had DNA from Capers along with fragments matching the Ladds.

Police also found surveillance video tracking Capers's Kia in the days before the killing, including footage of him purchasing bleach and gloves from a Cottage Hill Circle K two days before the Ladds' bodies were found.

Capers made no statement about his plea at a packed sentencing Tuesday.

"He had some family there," Ladd Levi said. "I told his sister this was a catastrophe for us all. I believe he knew what he was doing and acted intentionally, but people who are of mental sound mind don’t do things like this."

A sister's memories

Dodie Levi Ladd, Mike's sister, spoke at Capers' sentencing about Mike and Lois Ladd's legacy.

She and Mike were two of 10 kids in the family raised in Edwardsville. Their father, also a contractor, died when he was 59, leaving Mike with many of the responsibilities of raising the remaining six children still at home.

Levi Ladd became friends with Lois, her future sister-in-law, when they both had the same vocal teacher at 14. Lois was one of six kids raised on a cattle and chicken farm that's been run by her family in the Edwardsville area since the 1800s.

"She was daring," Levi Ladd said. "She wanted to experience the most out of life."

Lois Ladd went on to become a licensed chiropractor, eventually growing her own practice. She also traveled to China where she trained for weeks in acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine, Levi Ladd said.

Levi Ladd said she worked for years with Mike when he was a salesman for the gift manufacturing business she and her husband ran into the early 1990s.

"He could sell anything," she said. "He loved people. He had a great smile. He was a very good man."

Mike Ladd eventually switched careers and grew a successful general contractor business.

"He was 79 when he died, but he was always working," Levi Ladd said. "He would have worked seven days a week if Lois would have let him."

Levi Ladd said after the killings, her family tried to avoid publicity about what happened because they feared hurting the case.

"The local rumor mill was going wild," she said. "Everyone wanted to know how this happened in Edwardsville, where we feel safe — or at least used to."

Levi Ladd said so many of the unknowns remain, but she supports the guilty plea.

"He will most likely die in prison," she said. "The end result is the same."

A widow and cancer survivor, Levi Ladd said the deaths of two of her closest companions remain one of the greatest tragedies of her life.

"You don't get over this. This never goes away," she said. "You just go on."