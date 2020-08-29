Motorcycle accident in St. Charles County kills mid-Missouri woman

A woman driving a motorcycle ran off Highway 94, struck the guardrail and was killed, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Nancy L. Hoerschgen, 62, of Jefferson City, was riding the 2004 Harley-Davidson at 12:15 p.m. Friday when the crash happened east of Montelle Drive, the patrol said.

She was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders. The patrol said she was not wearing a helmet.