Motorcycle accident in St. Charles County kills mid-Missouri woman
A woman driving a motorcycle ran off Highway 94, struck the guardrail and was killed, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Nancy L. Hoerschgen, 62, of Jefferson City, was riding the 2004 Harley-Davidson at 12:15 p.m. Friday when the crash happened east of Montelle Drive, the patrol said.

She was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders. The patrol said she was not wearing a helmet. 

