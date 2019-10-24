A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon when he ran off the side of Highway 364 in St. Charles County, authorities said.
Charles A. Bradshaw, 52, of Moscow Mills, was westbound about 3:30 p.m. when his Harley-Davidson ran off the road and overturned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was on the ramp to Interstate 64, the patrol said.
