A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon when he ran off the side of Highway 364 in St. Charles County, authorities said.

Charles A. Bradshaw, 52, of Moscow Mills, was westbound about 3:30 p.m. when his Harley-Davidson ran off the road and overturned, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was on the ramp to Interstate 64, the patrol said.