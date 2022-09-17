Motorcycle crash kills Villa Ridge man in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Villa Ridge, Missouri, died Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin County, authorities said.
Nova L. Davis, 72, was driving a 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic south on Highway HH near Wideman Road about 1 p.m., veered off the road at a curve and rolled down an embankment, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Davis was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead the next day.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today