 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcycle crash kills Villa Ridge man in Franklin County

  • 0

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man from Villa Ridge, Missouri, died Thursday in a motorcycle crash in Franklin County, authorities said.

Nova L. Davis, 72, was driving a 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic south on Highway HH near Wideman Road about 1 p.m., veered off the road at a curve and rolled down an embankment, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Davis was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead the next day.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News