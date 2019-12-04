A man driving his motorcycle struck the rear of an SUV and was thrown off the vehicle and killed, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Kenneth M. Holland, 30, died in the crash on Monday afternoon, the patrol said.
Holland was weaving in and out of traffic lanes at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe about 4:52 p.m. on eastbound I-270 near Weste Florissant Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at Christian Hospital Northeast.
The driver of the SUV was not injured, the patrol said.