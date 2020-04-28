Motorcyclist dead after crash in Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle in the Gravois Park neighborhood Tuesday, police say.
The accident happened just before 7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue and Winnebago Street.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, police say.
Police did not release any information about the motorcyclist Tuesday night.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.