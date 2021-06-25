Motorcyclist dead after crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man died Friday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle, police say.
The man, not yet identified, crashed just after 5:30 p.m. at Gravois and Rosa avenues.
That intersection is on the edge of the city's Princeton Heights and Boulevard Heights neighborhoods.
No other information was available Friday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
