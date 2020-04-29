Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Gravois Park neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an SUV at an intersection in the Gravois Park neighborhood Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday at Virginia Avenue and Winnebago Street.

The unidentified man who died was on a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle. The motorcycle was heading west on Winnebago, approaching Virginia, when an SUV pulled away from a stop sign and was hit by the motorcycle in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 2019 Nissan Rogue, got out of the vehicle and ran off, police said. A 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV stayed at the scene. She was uninjured, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police have not released his name.

