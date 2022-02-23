Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in St. Francois County

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with an SUV that pulled in front of him in St. Francois County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Terry M. Brodigan, 40, of Arcadia, Missouri.

The crash happened about 6:40 p.m. Monday at 521 West Karsch Boulevard in Farmington.

A 78-year-old man from Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. The patrol said he failed to see the motorcycle and pulled into its path. The motorcycle, a 2018 Harley Davidson, hit the side of the Suburban.

Brodigan was wearing a helmet, the patrol said, and died at the scene.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.