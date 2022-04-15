Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 40 near downtown

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Friday afternoon when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64), police said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Seventh Street exit of the highway in downtown St. Louis, and shut down portions of I-64 for at least an hour.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other details on the crash, including the name of the driver, were available.

