Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 40 near downtown

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Friday afternoon when he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Highway 40 (Interstate 64), police said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Seventh Street exit of the highway in downtown St. Louis, and shut down portions of I-64 for at least an hour.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other details on the crash, including the name of the driver, were available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today