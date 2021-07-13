 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash in south city neighborhood
0 comments

Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash in south city neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A man driving a motorcycle died after he ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming car in the Gravois Park neighborhood early Tuesday, police said. 

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. when police said that officers attempted to stop the driver of a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650, which was headed west on Winnebago Street. The motorcyclist ran the stop sign at Ohio Avenue and struck a vehicle driving through the intersection, police said. 

The man, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured, and remained at the accident site.

An accident reconstruction team was handling the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page reports on the rapidly rising infection rate of Covid in the county

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports