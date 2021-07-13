Motorcyclist dies after early morning crash in south city neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man driving a motorcycle died after he ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming car in the Gravois Park neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. when police said that officers attempted to stop the driver of a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650, which was headed west on Winnebago Street. The motorcyclist ran the stop sign at Ohio Avenue and struck a vehicle driving through the intersection, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured, and remained at the accident site.

An accident reconstruction team was handling the investigation.

