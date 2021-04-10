 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after Franklin County accident
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 47-year-old St. Clair, Mo., man died after striking a pickup truck that had traveled into his lane while turning left, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Shawn M. Jackson was westbound on Missouri 30 near Route K on a 2007 Harley Davidson when an eastbound Ford 150 driven by Richard N. Carpenter, 28, of St. Clair, turned left into the motorcycle's patch, the patrol report said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital. A passenger on his vehicle, Heather W. Gentry, 45, of St. Clair, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital, the patrol said.

Carpenter was not injured.

