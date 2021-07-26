Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison County man was pronounced dead after a head-on crash near Alton early Monday, Illinois State Police said.

Matthew S. Foster, 55, of Hartford was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, at Fosterburg Road near Serenity Drive, according to an Illinois State Police report.

Foster was driving a 1998 Kraft-Tech motorcycle north on Fosterburg Road about 6:30 a.m. when it was hit head-on by a Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 19-year-old man who was attempting to pass a vehicle that was in the southbound lane, the police report said.

The driver of the Grand Am later was issued citations for speeding, improper passing, not wearing a seat belt and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the report.

