Motorcyclist dies after hitting back of pickup truck in St. Charles County

A motorcyclist died Monday morning after rear-ending a pickup truck along the North Service Road of Interstate 70 near Foristell, Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton.

Harvey was riding a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 east on the North Service Road, east of Highway T, about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The motorcycle was behind an eastbound 2017 Ford F250 pickup truck that slowed to make a left turn, the patrol said.

The motorcycle was traveling faster than the speed limit and hit the back of the pickup, police said. Harvey was wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

The pickup truck's driver was uninjured, the patrol said. He is 40 years old and lives in Foristell.

