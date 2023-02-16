A motorcyclist died Wednesday after he collided with a minivan at an intersection in south St. Louis County, police said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Telegraph and Baumgartner roads.

St. Louis County police said the motorcyclist was riding a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Telegraph Road. Police said he was traveling at high speed.

A 2002 Chevrolet Venture minivan was heading north on Telegraph Road. The minivan turned left onto Baumgartner Road and was hit by the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said there is a stoplight at that intersection. "The status of the lights is part of the investigation at this time," Panus said in an email.