Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck Wednesday night on Illinois Route 140, authorities said.

Skyler L. Henson, 37, of Vandalia, Illinois, died at the scene of the crash on Route 140 at Legion Drive. The crash was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, west of the village of Hamel in Madison County.

The Illinois State Police said Henson was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east when he crossed the center line and hit the front of an oncoming 2019 Ford F150 pickup.

The pickup was driven by James D. Reagan Jr., 57, of Edwardsville. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Henson was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County coroner.

