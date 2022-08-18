 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash along Highway N in St. Charles County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Paul W. Atherton, 53, of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Atherton was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle east on Highway N about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Atherton lost control of the motorcycle. It ran off the road near Meadow Woods Lane, and Atherton was thrown from the motorcycle. 

Atherton died at the scene. Authorities said they don't know if he had been wearing a helmet.

