Motorcyclist dies in Washington County crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A motorcyclist died early Monday after he traveled off the road at a curve on Highway 21, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Darrell W. Smith, 46, of Hillsboro.

Smith was heading north on Highway 21 near Woodhaven Road on a 2009 Harley Davidson FXSTB. The motorcycle ran off the road at a curve about 12:30 a.m.

The patrol said the motorcycle overturned several times and hit a tree. Smith was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

The patrol said fatal crashes this year are up about 9% statewide, compared to this time a year ago. 

