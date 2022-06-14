Motorcyclist fired shots from a MAC-10 pistol as he rode in St. Louis County, charges say

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors charged a man Tuesday with firing shots at cars and a custard stand as he rode around on a motorcycle Sunday in Ellisville and Wildwood.

Jeffrey Burnett, 52, is also suspected of vandalizing the Pageant theater in St. Louis Saturday but has not been charged in that case.

Burnett, formerly of High Ridge, now lives in the first block of Forrester Drive in Manchester.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Burnett with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action for the gunfire Sunday. His bail is $350,000 cash.

Police said Burnett was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle along Manchester Road on Sunday evening when he began firing gunshots, using a MAC-10 semiautomatic pistol. No one was hit by gunfire but at least two people were hurt by flying glass. Burnett was captured in a high-speed chase about 45 minutes later near the Six Flags exit along Interstate 44.

Ellisville police said the first shot Sunday hit Silky's Frozen Custard, at 16043 Manchester Road. Gunfire about 6:15 p.m. damaged the custard stand's glass front door and a commercial freezer. His next shot, police said, hit a Ford Explorer at Old State Road, about a block from the custard stand. About a mile west, he shot another vehicle, and the driver suffered superficial injuries due to a spray of glass.

Ellisville police said Burnett drove into Wildwood and shot the side and windshield of a Nissan Rogue near Highways 100 and 109. A man in that car suffered a laceration on his leg from broken glass, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol chased the motorcyclist in the Pacific and Eureka areas, at speeds of 80 to 90 mph. The chase ended when the motorcycle ran off I-44 into a grassy area. Police arrested Burnett in a wooded area and recovered the MAC-10 pistol, which Ellisville police Chief Steve Lewis said is a semiautomatic 9 mm pistol.

In the vandalism at the Pageant, an official said Burnett is suspected of spray painting on the sidewalk, windows and trash cans outside at about 2 p.m. Saturday. The messages mostly read "FTP," which typically is a derogatory message for police, but the vandal later expanded on that and spelled out the words — including Pageant in place of the p.

St. Louis police said the vandal drove off in a pickup, running over barricades. A few days before that, Burnett was spotted driving his motorcycle on the sidewalk in front of the Pageant making threatening gestures, a source said. Burnett worked about eight years at the Pageant theater, until he quit in December 2020. He worked as a member of the door crew, checking identification and picking up trash.

A Pageant spokesman applauded police for catching Burnett before someone was seriously hurt or killed.

Burnett did not have a lawyer listed in court records Tuesday. Burnett has a pending case in St. Charles for misdemeanor assault; police say he threatened an employee at a motorcycle shop there after Burnett was fired.

