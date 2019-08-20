A motorcyclist from De Soto was fatally injured Monday night in a crash in St. Francois County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Christin W. Pinkley, 38.
Police said Pinkley was thrown from a 2008 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle when it crashed about 9:40 p.m. Monday on Highway 47, near Old Cadet Road.
Pinkley had been traveling west on the highway when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road on a curve, police said.
The motorcycle struck a sign, and Pinkley was thrown from the motorcycle. Pinkley, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.