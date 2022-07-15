 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist from Farmington killed in crash on Highway 30

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A motorcyclist from Farmington was killed Thursday when he collided with a pickup truck that turned in front of him on Highway 30, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Timothy A. Minard, 39.

The crash was about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 30 at West Watson Road.

Minard was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson Iron 883, heading west on Highway 30. A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck turned from eastbound Highway 30 onto West Watson Road.

The patrol said the 72-year-old man driving the pickup truck made the turn without yielding to the motorcyclist.

The front of the motorcycle hit the back of the pickup. Minard, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the pickup, who lives in House Springs, was uninjured, the patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt.

