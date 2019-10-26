JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man was killed early Friday when an SUV pulled into the path of his motorcycle in Jefferson County, south of Festus, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Stephen A. Fauller, 40, was declared dead at the crash scene shortly before 3 a.m., the patrol said. A Ford Escape driven by a 16-year-old boy from Festus failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway AA and drove into the path of Fauller’s Suzuki motorcycle, which was southbound on Highway 61.
The patrol withheld the identity of the uninjured teen driver. The patrol said a passenger in the Escape, Zachary S. Chambers, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, was not hurt in the crash.