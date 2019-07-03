A motorcyclist from Wright City, Mo., was fatally injured Tuesday in a crash in Illinois.
The Illinois State Police identified the motorcyclist as Menno M. Yoder, 58, of Wright City.
Police said Yoder crashed about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Farmersville, Ill., in Montgomery County.
The crash was on the I-55 northbound entrance ramp from Mine Avenue. Yoder was on a 2011 Triumph Rocket III motorcycle. The motorcycle went off the ramp on a curve and slid into a ditch, police said.
Yoder, who had not been wearing a helmet, died at the scene.