Motorcyclist has fatal crash in Breckenridge Hills

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — A motorcyclist died Thursday evening when he crashed into a car, according to St. Ann police. Police said the driver of the car was recovering but did not elaborate.

The motorcyclist hit a vehicle broadside and died on the scene, according to St. Ann Lt. Col. Charles Thal. The motorcyclist was a man in his 20s but has not been identified.

Around 5:30 p.m., a St. Ann officer on patrol saw the motorcyclist riding on one wheel near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Geraldine Avenue and blew his horn for him to stop, police said.

The motorcyclist kept riding on one wheel, and the police car followed. Thal said the motorcyclist was not speeding.

But about a mile down St. Charles Rock Road, at the intersection with Woodson Road, the motorcyclist switched to two wheels and ran a red light, police said. The officer turned on his lights and followed the motorcyclist through the intersection.

The driver then crashed into a vehicle pulling out of a nearby parking lot at the intersection with Orlando Road in Breckenridge Hills.