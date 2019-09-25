UPDATED at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday with additional detail from police
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a crash in the Central West End that left a motorcyclist dead and a 9-year-old boy injured Tuesday afternoon.
The man, 51, was riding a motorcycle with the boy as his passenger. A car pulled into the path of the motorcycle in the 4200 block of Lindell Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The motorcycle had been traveling east on Lindell when the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze pulled out from the Walgreens parking lot. The motorcyclist tried to avoid the car but ended up hitting the side of it, police said.
The motorcyclist died at a hospital. The boy was treated for minor injuries, police said.
The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, stayed at the scene. He was uninjured, police said.