Motorcyclist killed after hitting back of a MODOT truck on interstate

ST. LOUIS — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday when he hit a Missouri Department of Transportation pickup truck stopped on the highway, according to police reports.

Jimmie L. Watkins, 55, of Florissant hit the back of the pickup on westbound Interstate 70 at Salisbury Street about 9:15 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The truck was stopped to clear a mattress off I-70, according to St Louis Metropolitan Police officers.

Watkins, who had been driving a Harley-Davidson FLTRX Road Glide and wearing a helmet, died at a hospital.

The pickup did have its emergency lights on, troopers said. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.